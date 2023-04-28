Kate Moss Is Timeless in Black Satin Dress & Strappy Sandals at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Kate Moss went for a monochrome moment at the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York yesterday.

The British star was clad in a form-fitted black satin gown featuring a voluminous draped bodice with slouching shoulders that transitioned into a floor-sweeping skirt.

Kate Moss attends the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala. CREDIT: WireImage

Accessorizing her look, the runway regular stacked on all-silver jewelry including a high-shine diamond-encrusted necklace with matching bracelets and rings. Along with the jewelry, Moss toted a black satin rectangular clutch with diamond-encrusted embellishments that gave her look a sophisticated touch.

As for her hair, the prolific model wore her lengthy tresses parted down the middle and styled in voluminous face-framing waves.

On the footwear front, Moss stepped out in coordinating black caged sandal heels, making her look completely monochrome. The footwear was constructed of jet-black leather uppers and comprised of intersecting thin straps, rounded toes and secure ankle straps that kept the neutral but sophisticated pair in place. The shoes sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at around 2 to 3 inches in height.

A closer look at Kate Moss’ shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral-heeled mules, sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands.

Kate Moss attends the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora among others.

