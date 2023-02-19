Princess Kate Middleton Shines in One-Sleeved White Dress & Jimmy Choo Gold Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Princess Kate Middleton was regally dressed for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. During the event, Middleton — along with Prince William who is the president of the BAFTAs — will attend the awards ceremony, meet its winners and the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award.

On Sunday, the princess arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London with Prince William for the occasion, wearing a sweeping white dress by Alexander McQueen. Middleton’s one-sleeved style featured an asymmetric neckline that cascaded into layered of tiered flounces. The piece was finished with a similarly draped, flounce-hemmed skirt. The dramatic piece was formally layered atop black elbow-length gloves, and finished with a set of cascading metallic gold and crystal-accented floral statement earrings.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped on Jimmy Choo’s Celeste pointed-toe pumps — a key, go-to silhouette in her wardrobe — to complete her outfit. Her set featured triangular toes with thin soles, appearing to be crafted from an embellished gold fabric. Though the remainder of the set could not be seen beneath her gown’s flowing hem, it’s likely the style was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given its traditional shape.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images