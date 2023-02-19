×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Kate Middleton Shines in One-Sleeved White Dress & Jimmy Choo Gold Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Kate-baftas-2
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Princess Kate Middleton was regally dressed for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. During the event, Middleton — along with Prince William who is the president of the BAFTAs — will attend the awards ceremony, meet its winners and the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award.

On Sunday, the princess arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London with Prince William for the occasion, wearing a sweeping white dress by Alexander McQueen. Middleton’s one-sleeved style featured an asymmetric neckline that cascaded into layered of tiered flounces. The piece was finished with a similarly draped, flounce-hemmed skirt. The dramatic piece was formally layered atop black elbow-length gloves, and finished with a set of cascading metallic gold and crystal-accented floral statement earrings.

Related

Julianne Moore Gleams in Diamonds, Feathers, 5-Inch Heels & Saint Laurent Dress at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Sophie Turner Sparkles in Bejeweled Sheer Lace Dress at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis Shines in Satin Skirt and Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Kate Middleton, Princess Kate Middleton, gown, dress, white dress, pumps, gold pumps, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped on Jimmy Choo’s Celeste pointed-toe pumps — a key, go-to silhouette in her wardrobe — to complete her outfit. Her set featured triangular toes with thin soles, appearing to be crafted from an embellished gold fabric. Though the remainder of the set could not be seen beneath her gown’s flowing hem, it’s likely the style was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given its traditional shape.

Kate Middleton, Princess Kate Middleton, gown, dress, white dress, pumps, gold pumps, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
A closer look at Middleton’s pumps.
CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad