Kate Hudson Pops in Pastels and Bejeweled Pumps at BAFTA Tea Party 2023

Kate Hudson made an optimistic arrival to the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party this weekend.

While arriving at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills for the Saturday occasion, Hudson posed in a light yellow Galvan London crop top and matching midi skirt, styled by Sophie Lopez. Both pieces gained added whimsy from allover sequins, layered atop with a complementary pastel coat for a light-hearted, sophisticated finish. Completing the “Glass Onion” actress‘ outfit were shimmering blue Cicada earrings, as well as a bejeweled silver clutch.

Kate Hudson attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hudson strapped into a set of sleek silver Roger Vivier pumps. Designed by Gherardo Felloni, her mirrored leather style included thin ankle and slingback straps, punctuated by pointed toes and thin angled heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Ornamental silver crystal buckles — a Vivier signature — added a glamorous finish to the set.

Kate Hudson attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A closer look at Hudson’s Roger Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The BAFTA Tea Party is an annual event held in Los Angeles by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which gathers top entertainers, nominees and guests in the filmmaking industry as a social respite from awards season. This year’s event, held at TK, featured a guest list with nominees including Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Michelle Williams. Additional guests included Kate Hudson, Sofia Carson and Kathryn Newton.

