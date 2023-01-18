Kate Hudson Goes Western in Velvet Dress & Cowboy Boots at ‘Poker Face’ Los Angeles Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson attended the Los Angeles premiere of Peacock’s “Poker Face” at Hollywood Legion Theater yesterday. Hudson was dressed in a bohemian style, accompanied by funky western boots.

The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress wore a black maxi-style velvet dress featuring a high neckline. As for accessories, the seasoned thespian styled large golden hoops and a plethora of silver and gold rings fastened with various gemstones.

Kate Hudson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere for Peacock Original Series “Poker Face” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On her feet, Hudson styled sharp cream-colored leather cowboy boots with embellished detailing on the toes. The style featured short stacked block heels and triangular toes that elongated the boots’ silhouette.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

