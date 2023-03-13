Kate Hudson Commands Attention at Oscars in Custom Rodarte Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Kate Hudson arrived at the 95th Academy Awards wearing a custom silver hand-beaded silk and tulle bias gown designed by Rodarte. As one of the many presenters tonight, she had to pull out all the fashionable stops.

Stylist Sophie Lopez, who is also responsible for looks on Ashley Bell and Ella Purnell, dressed the thespian in a one-of-a-kind dress featuring a glittering train and mermaid silhouette. The aesthetic is reminiscent of the fringed metallic Stella McCartney dress Hudson wore in 2001 when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance as Penny Lane in “Almost Famous.”

Kate Hudson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Because this dress needs no accessories, Hudson selected dainty teardrop diamond earrings as her only accessory. Her blonde tresses held a Hollywood glamour wave, and her makeup was subtle.

Related Cate Blanchett Channels the '80s at Oscars in Louis Vuitton Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023 Michelle Yeoh Gets Whimsical at Oscars in Feathered Dress, Diamonds & Heels for Red Carpet 2023 Nicole Kidman Blooms in 3D Flower Dress & Pointy Pumps at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Keith Urban

The length of the gown prevented us from seeing the actress’s footwear. It is likely she strapped on a platform sandal for an instant height boost. The last we saw her, she was all dolled up in a dreamy, colorful two-piece number from Prabal Gurung that she coupled with neutral platform heels.

The “Bride Wars” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps, and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik, and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals, and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far, and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates