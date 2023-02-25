Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink Fringe Prabal Gurung Dress & Versatile Heels at HCA Film Awards 2023

Kate Hudson attended the Hollywood Critics Association’s 2023 HCA Film Awards yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hudson hit the red carpet in a pink and fringy Prabal Gurung dress and nude heels.

Kate Hudson arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association’s 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Pretty in pink, Hudson’s dress was comprised of two parts. The top half was short-sleeved, mock-neck and cropped, giving way to a cutout that sat at her midsection. The top was also ruched and two-toned, featuring light and dark pink sections that created a unique color story.

Finally, the top half was trimmed with sparkling orange fringe at the opening of the cutout, the glittering element offering contrast and shine. The bottom half of the garment was similarly two toned pink and ruched, gathered expertly so that it billowed effortlessly as Hudson moved.

On the accessories front, the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress toted a geometric pink clutch with gold hardware and matching gold and blush toned jewelry. As for her hair, Hudson wore her tresses in an updo, leading front-facing strands out in order to frame her face.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal occasions.

Although they were hard to see, Hudson wore neutral heels with what appeared to be a conservative platform sole.

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

