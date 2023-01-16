Kate Hudson Holds Court in Sparkling Fringe Dress & Peep-Toe Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kate Hudson brought shimmering style to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards tonight. She will present the SeeHer Award to her friend and fellow actress Janelle Monáe.

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Hudson posed in a sweeping platinum gown with a dramatic tulle hem. The dramatic piece featured thin allover fringe, layered across sheer paneling to create cutouts shaped like blossoming roses. A dynamic bejeweled flower added a sculpted finish to the neckline of the sleeveless piece, which was complemented with a sparkling diamond bracelet and swinging drop earrings by stylist Sophie Lopez.

Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hudson’s outfit was finished with a pair of peep-toe heels. Her platform style included raised soles with angled curved toe straps, as well as thin ankle straps — all appearing to be crafted from cream satin. Though the set’s heels could not be seen, they likely included thin or thick heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height.

Related Amanda Seyfried Drips in Gold With Off-The-Shoulder Dior Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 Julia Roberts Gleams in Sequined Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 Niecy Nash Glitters in Plunging Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts

Hudson has been on the publicity circuit since the release of Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” for which she traveled the world serving striking looks on red carpets at international premieres. The “Almost Famous” alum has a strong connection with the fashion world and even created her own brand, Fabletics, to focus on athleisure style. For Hollywood events, Hudson is often seen wearing creations from Gucci, Saint Laurent and other designers

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in the gallery.