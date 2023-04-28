Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in Sheer Neon Green Dress With Tulle Cape & Sandals at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Kate Beckinsale made a vibrant appearance at the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York yesterday.

The “Underworld” star was clad in a white and neon green formal dress in a mock neck sleeveless style. The dress was sheer and bodycon dotted with high-shine rhinestones and a neon green floral pattern that gave her ensemble a dainty feel.

Kate Beckinsale at Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Overtop her dress, the “Total Recall” actress wore a voluminous tulle coat in that same neon green hue that transitioned into a floor-sweeping train. The vibrant accents offered Beckinsale’s look with a fun and sophisticated touch.

Rounding out her look, the model wore her lengthy blond hair slicked back and gathered into a chic updo. She accessorized her ensemble with dangling silver earrings fastened with high-shine diamonds and gemstones.

Related Elizabeth Olsen Gets Fiery in Red Satin Dress & Givenchy Heels at 'Love & Death' Premiere Keri Russell Talks Filming 'The Diplomat' in Preppy Miniskirt & Caged Sandals on 'Seth Meyers' Kate Beckinsale Brings Edgy Glamour in Latex Dress & 5-Inch Heels to 'Jimmy Fallon'

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her gown, Beckinsale most likely styled some sort of sandal heel with platforms, a go-to in her shoe line-up as of late. The thespian’s footwear was also likely in a coordinating color and style to her dress.

Kate Beckinsale at Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: FilmMagic

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora among others.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see a roundup of Kate Beckinsale’s best street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.