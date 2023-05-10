Kate Beckinsale Gives Bridal Dressing a Dramatic Update in Pleated Gown & Platforms at ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Premiere

Kate Beckinsale made a red-carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fool’s Paradise” on Tuesday.

The actress resembled a blushing bride dressed in a strapless floor-length white gown. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder fitted bodice with a quilted texture that transitioned into a rather shapeless accordion pleated fabric that fell to the floor, flaring out at the bottom in a dainty and voluminous shape.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Roadside Attractions & Lionsgate’s “Fool’s Paradise,” a Charlie Day film at TCL Multiplex. CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress was worn with dangling gold bow-shaped and fringy earrings from Graziela Gems and a few dainty rings to match from the same brand. The “Van Helsing” actress wore her lengthy tresses all gathered up into a high ponytail slicked back and out of her face.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible over the hem of her gown, it’s likely that Beckinsale was wearing some sort of platform heel, a go-to style for the British thespian. Alternatively, she could have been sporting something with less height like a strappy sandal heel or sharp and short stiletto pump that matched her dress.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Roadside Attractions & Lionsgate’s “Fool’s Paradise,” a Charlie Day film at TCL Multiplex. CREDIT: FilmMagic

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

“Fool’s Paradise” is an upcoming American satirical comedy film written and directed by Charlie Day in his directorial debut. The film stars a stellar cast including Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman, Common, Ray Liotta and John Malkovich. The film will be released in theaters on May 12.

