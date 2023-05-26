Kate Beckinsale Holds Court in Sparkly Purple Dress & Ankle-Strap Heels at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

Kate Beckinsale joined several stars at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 yesterday in Cap d’Antibes, France. Familiar faces like Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham and more attended while Queen Latifah hosted the charity event.

The “Underworld” actress donned a pretty purple dress to the event with a shimmery overlay. The dress also featured a layered skirt, a tapered waist and an angular neckline for a futuristic style. Beckinsale added large sparkly stud earrings as well as several rings to accessorize the look.

Beckinsale attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Although they were not visible, the actress completed her ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels. The shoes featured a thin strap around the ankles as well as the toes for extra support.

When it comes to her formal shoe style, Beckinsale tends to gravitate toward towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Beckinsale attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

