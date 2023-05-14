Karrueche Tran Sparkles in Crystal Mesh Dress and Satin Pumps at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Karrueche Tran brought daring glamour to the red carpet for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Tran arrived to the awards at the New York Hilton hotel in Manhattan on Saturday night, sparkling in a sleek Christian Siriano gown. The “Claws” actress’ one-shouldered style featured a black satin bandeau and matching matte paneling, overlaid with a matching layer of crystal-studded black mesh — complete with a tight off-the-shoulder sleeve. The style was finished with a draped train that circled around the floor, as well as dynamic thigh-high slit.

Karrueche Tran attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton in New York City on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAAD

Stylist Bryon Javar smoothly complemented Tran’s glitzy ensemble with layered rings, as well as a pair of curved silver drop earrings coated in light-catching diamonds.

Karrueche Tran attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton in New York City on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

For footwear, Tran slipped into a sharp pair of Dolce and Gabbana pumps to complete her outfit. The star’s style featured smooth black satin uppers with triangular pointed toes, as well as rounded closed counters. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the style with a dynamic height boost, complementing her outfit’s dark color scheme and textures while remaining slick and sharp.

A closer look at Tran’s pumps. CREDIT: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAAD

When it comes to shoes, Tran often opts for slick and sultry styles. The actress favors strappy and platform sandals from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford, as well as pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she also wears athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top sneaker styles by Puma.

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards celebrate LGBTQIA+ representation across media, politics and entertainment. This year’s New York ceremony was hosted by Harvey Guillén, featuring a special performance by Idina Menzel. Honorees included Maren Morris and Jonathan Van Ness, with additional awards won by Eva Reign, Jon Stewart and the cast of Fire Island.

PHOTOS: Discover Christian Siriano’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.