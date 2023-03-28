Karrueche Tran Elevates Hooded Dress With Rhinestone Stiletto Sandals at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Karrueche Tran brought sleek style to the world premiere of “Air” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles last night. Tran was among the guests to get a first look at the highly-anticipated film.

Tran was effortlessly chic for the occasion, arriving in a black Rotate Birgen Christensen dress. The hooded piece featured a deep plunging V-neckline, long breezy sleeves and a flowy maxi skirt.

Karrueche Tran attends the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized with dangling silver swirl earrings and a collection of statement midi rings. As for glam, Tran swept her hair on the side and went with purple shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Rounding out the “Claws” star’s look was a pair of black sandals by Alzúarr. The strappy silhouette was decorated with multi-colored rhinestones throughout and set atop a thin stiletto heel.

Karrueche Tran attends the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tran has secured her spot as a bonafide style star by stepping out in edgy statement pieces, bold separates and printed activewear. The 34-year-old entertainer has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy and platform sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. While off-duty, you will likely catch her in athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

Karrueche Tran attends the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

