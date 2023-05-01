Pregnant Karlie Kloss Makes Baby Bump Debut on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Pearl-Trimmed Loewe Dress & Bow Pumps

Karlie Kloss brought maternity style a glamorously dynamic spin for the 2023 Met Gala. The model’s entrance marked her announcement of her second pregnancy with husband Joshua Kushner.

Kloss arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with Kushner for the occasion, wearing a custom Loewe dress.

(L-R): Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, the model’s attire featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a bodycon bodice and long skirt. The silky piece was accented by silver and gold blurred trompe-l’œil prints around Kloss’ neck and arms, mimicking moving layers of pearl necklaces and stacks of layered bracelets — both accessory signatures of Lagerfeld’s at Chanel.

However, Kloss did finish her outfit with actual pearls as well, creating an ornate, two-toned effect. Emphasizing her look’s Chanel inspirations, stylist Karla Welch completed it with a tiered gold and white pearl waist belt, as well as a matching layered necklace and diamond and pearl stud earrings. A ladylike black silk hair bow sweetly finished Kloss’ ensemble.

Karlie Kloss attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Welch finished Kloss’ look with a pair of black satin Jimmy Choo pumps. The pair featured triangular pointed toes with front cutouts, each topped with a large bow — also smoothly matching Kloss’ hair accessory. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height finished the pair, bringing Kloss an elegant height boost for the occasion.

Karlie Kloss attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

