Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Sparkles in Silver Boots & Matching Bralette at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Katelyn Jae attended the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. Jae was accompanied by her husband, the “Good as You“ singer Kane Brown.

Opting for a high-shine appearance, Jae wore a black and silver dress comprised of a shiny, triangular and strappy halter-style bralette with bow tie detailing that wrapped around her waist. Following a circular cutout just below the shiny bodice, the dress transitioned into a formal-looking high-waisted silky black skirt that swept the floor.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: WireImage

Much like Jae’s application, formal dresses, depending on the brand, are usually floor-length, sparkling and fitted and are often worn for a variety of high-profile situations like red-carpet events or weddings.

On the accessories front, the singer toted a rectangular rhinestoned mini bag with a short black leather strap worn with a plethora of coordinating dainty silver rings. As for her hair, Jae sported her blond tresses in a curled half-up half-down style with face-framing bangs. Her hair was sectioned off with a dainty black bow.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: WireImage

Flattering her feet, Jae stepped out in dazzling silver ankle boots. The pair was comprised of pointed toes and blindingly shiny uppers that reflected the flash of cameras. The pair weren’t fully visible thanks to the hem of her dress, however, it is likely they were finished with stiletto or block heels in a manageable size that allowed Jae to traverse the black carpet without issue.

A closer look at Katelyn Jae’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage