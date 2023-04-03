Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Brown Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in Sequined White Dress, Dramatic Gloves & Bow Pumps at CMT Music Awards 2023

Katelyn Jae Brown attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Katelyn attended with her husband Kane Brown, who is hosting tonight’s ceremony alongside Kelsea Ballerini.

For the star-studded occasion, Katelyn was outfitted in a white sleeveless floor-length gown featuring a squared-off sweetheart bodice and a daring and leg-climbing side slit all made of sequined fabric. Along with her dress, the mother of two wore white gloves that traveled the length of her forearms along with striking gold jewelry.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red-carpet events and dressy occasions.

As for footwear, the fellow musician opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of baby pink Mach & Mach pointed-toe pumps that matched the blush pink tights she’d worn along with them. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction along with crystalized bows atop each toe.

A closer look at Katelyn Brown’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

Matching shiny adornment also sat around the ankles, making the shoes sparkle throughout. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities on and off the red carpet.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

PHOTOS: See all the live updates from the CMT Music Awards 2023.