Kandi Burruss Goes Blue in Cutout Dress at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kandi Burruss vibrantly attended the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The singer joined Adrienne Bailon, Zanna Roberts and Naz Perez to host the “Live From E! Countdown” on the red carpet.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wore a royal blue Raisa Vanessa gown that featured a metallic ribbed finish and structured shoulders. The torso of the dress was decorated with a palm-inspired embellishment. The cutouts on the sides of the gown connected to the backless design. The embroidered dress is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection.

Kandi Burruss attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Burruss matched the embellishment on her dress with emerald dangle earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style with voluminous curls trailing down the side of her dress. She opted for minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Unfortunately, the television personality’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of vibrant stiletto-heeled pumps. For red carpet events, the singer usually gravitates towards platform pumps or strappy sandals.

Burruss is no stranger to the music industry. She received her very own Grammy Award for Best R&B Song back in 2000 for co-writing TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

The last time we saw the singer was at the “American Song Contest” wearing a Balmain miniskirt and platform sandals last April.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired last night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and is now available to stream on Paramount Plus. This year’s award show was hosted by Trevor Noah who honored many talented artists for their outstanding achievement in the music industry. Many notable artists went home with a Grammy including Lizzo, Adele, Harry Styles and Beyonce, who broke the record last night for all-time Grammy wins (32 total) with her four new trophies.

