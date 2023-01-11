Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Flatters Her Baby Bump in Dreamy Lavender Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco highlighted her baby bump while on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif. tonight alongside her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. “The Flight Attendant” actress, who is expecting her first child, opted for elegance, sporting a lavender tulle gown for the star-studded event.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cuoco’s look was comprised of a fitted bodice held up with two thin straps fastened with rows of crystals and topped off with decorative bows. The undercarriage of the bodice was also dotted with crystals. The skirt was floor-length and flowing, giving the pregnant star lots of leeway.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her shoes weren’t visible tonight, the “Authors Anonymous” star is a self-professed shoe lover with an expansive collection to match — her favorites being Chanel boots and flats, as well as any footwear by Miu Miu. The actress also owns a variety of designer heels from Manolo Blahnik, Nina Shoes, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

