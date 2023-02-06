Kacey Musgraves Pops in Custom Pink Valentino Catsuit With Feathered Coat & Pointy Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Kacey Musgraves is redefining pretty in pink at tonight’s Grammy Awards.

All eyes were on the Texas native as she glided down the carpet in a custom Valentino look. Musgraves donned a skin-tight catsuit. The long-sleeve number was layered underneath a capacious cape covered in delicate ostrich feathers.

Kacey Musgraves attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Celebrity stylist Erica Cloud often dresses the “Butterflies” songbird in the Italian luxury fashion house, as she did for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and 2021 Country Music Awards.

When it came to hair and makeup, her hair was styled in a low updo with two single tresses draping her face. The glam was subtle but glamorous as she went for a rosy makeup look to coordinate with the hues throughout her ensemble.

The country singer donned a pair of baby pink suede pumps for footwear by Stuart Weitzman. The 4-inch heel allowed Musgraves to rise to the occasion effortlessly. Between the pointed-toe silhouette and the slim stiletto heel, this pair elongates the leg like never before.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

