Justine Lupe Holds Court in Black Velvet Dress & Mesh Heels at ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere With Alan Ruck

Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck attended the season four premiere of HBO Max’s “Succession” last night in New York. The on-screen couple was seen on the red carpet posed together clad in formal wear and matching black footwear.

Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck attend HBO’s “Succession” season 4 premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lupe’s look was comprised of a black bodycon maxi dress made of black velvet material. The bodice of the gown was corseted and pointy, transitioning into a straight up and down skirt that stopped just above her ankles, spotlighting her shoes.

Speaking of shoes, the “Mr. Mercedes” actress sported unique heels featuring a see-through construction with black mesh uppers, leather outsoles, open rounded toes and 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels. The edgy mesh gave Lupe’s ensemble a glamorous twist. Black pumps, no matter the style, work to streamline any look, creating cohesion while allowing the outfit at hand to shine all on its own.

A closer look at Justine Lupe’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Ruck wore a deep-striped navy blue suit comprised of a fitted blazer jacket and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his jacket, he wore a crisp white and blue striped button-down. Sticking to the classics, Ruck stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of brown dress shoes with thin brown laces, the leather footwear offering the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras.

Justine Lupe attended HBO’s “Succession” season 4 premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

HBO Max’s “Succession” season four marks the end of the hit drama. Available for streaming on March 26, the series centers on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The family members fight for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The show features an all-star cast including Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Alan Ruck. Since its debut in 2018, “Succession” has won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes.

