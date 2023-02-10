Justin Jefferson Blooms in Floral Suit & Spiked Louboutins at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 With Girlfriend Tianna Harris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made quite the entrance as he walked down the NFL Honors 2023 red carpet last night.

Jefferson strutted down in a single-breasted gray suit covered in a purple and lavender floral print. The football player layered the bold suit with a collar-less black button-down shirt. He accessorized the look with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses, a black leather-strapped watch and two wide diamond-encrusted chain-link necklaces.

Justin Jefferson poses for a photo after winning Offensive Player of the Year during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. CREDIT: Cooper Neill/Getty Images Jefferson arrived on the red carpet accompanied by his new girlfriend, model Tianna Harris. She coordinated with him in a black bodycon dress that featured a plunging neckline with cutout detailing. Sheeeeeeesh 🧊 @JJettas2 | @Vikings 📺: #NFLHonors — 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/Fsy7k1UPvE — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

To complete his look, Jefferson donned a pair of black spiked sneakers by Christian Louboutin . The sneakers are covered in a black suede material with the brand’s signature black spikes adorning the toe. The shoe retail for $945 Christian Louboutin’s Louis Junior Spikes sneakers CREDIT: MyTheresa

Jefferson won the AP NFL Offensive Player of the year award. In 2022, Jefferson scored eight touchdowns and caught 128 passes, the seventh-most in a single season for 1,809 yards, the sixth-most in league history.

During his acceptance speech, Jefferson gave a shoutout to his family and his faith. “First and foremost, I’ve got to thank the man upstairs. Without Him, none of this would be possible. The amount of blessings that He’s been giving me my whole career has been amazing… I’ve got to thank my parents, John and Elaine Jefferson. Y’all made me into the man I am today. I appreciate y’all so much,” Jefferson added.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Athlete & Celebrity Arrivals: Live Updates