Juliette Lewis Shines in Patchwork Dress & Silver Schutz Boots at ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Juliette Lewis gleamed on the red carpet for the season 2 world premiere of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” The thriller series, which Lewis stars in alongside Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, returns to the network on March 24.

While attending the occasion at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night, Lewis posed in a sweeping Olivier Theyskens dress. Styled by Dani + Emma, her floor-length style featured long sleeves, pointed shoulders and a lightly flounced hem.

Juliette Lewis attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The piece was dramatically crafted from strips of various fabrics in hues of bronze, gold, silver, champagne and gunmetal, giving Lewis a dynamic appearance. The “Strange Days” actress‘ ensemble was finished with a bronze Tyler Ellis clutch and gleaming gold and gray stone drop earrings by Kallati Jewelry.

When it came to shoes, Lewis’ outfit was finished with a pair of shiny Schutz boots. Her metallic silver pair featured mirrored uppers with pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts, covered in an allover embossed crocodile pattern. The reptilian set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Lewis’ ensemble for the premiere a sleek height boost with a high-shine finish.

Juliette Lewis attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Returning stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

PHOTOS: Discover stars at the “Yellowjackets” season 2 premiere in the gallery.