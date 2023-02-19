×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Julianne Moore Gleams in Diamonds, Feathers, 5-Inch Heels & Saint Laurent Dress at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
julianne-moore
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Julianne Moore brought dynamic drama to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.

On Sunday, Moore arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a black Saint Laurent dress. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the actress’ Kate Young-styled piece featured a gathered silk texture with a strapless sweetheart neckline, tied side flounces and floor-length skirt. Layered atop — and shrugged off Moore’s shoulders — was a curved white stole, coated in sprays of white feathers for added glamour.

Julianne Moore, Saint Laurent, dress, black dress, feather, feather stole, Bulgari, necklace, Kate Young, diamonds, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Julianne Moore attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Completing Moore’s ensemble with a truly ornate finish was a tiered diamond and emerald Serpenti necklace from Bulgari, as well as a set of gleaming diamond stud earrings.

When it came to shoes, Moore strapped into a towering set of platform sandals to complete her outfit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ smooth suede footwear included a peep-toe silhouette with thin buckled ankle straps and rounded counters, as well as thick platform soles. Soaring thin block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the style with a dynamic, height-boosting finish.

Julianne Moore, Saint Laurent, dress, black dress, feather, feather stole, Bulgari, necklace, Kate Young, diamonds, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
A closer look at Moore’s platforms.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images
Julianne Moore, Saint Laurent, dress, black dress, feather, feather stole, Bulgari, necklace, Kate Young, diamonds, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Julianne Moore attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad