Julianne Moore Gleams in Diamonds, Feathers, 5-Inch Heels & Saint Laurent Dress at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Julianne Moore brought dynamic drama to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.
On Sunday, Moore arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a black Saint Laurent dress. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the actress’ Kate Young-styled piece featured a gathered silk texture with a strapless sweetheart neckline, tied side flounces and floor-length skirt. Layered atop — and shrugged off Moore’s shoulders — was a curved white stole, coated in sprays of white feathers for added glamour.
Completing Moore’s ensemble with a truly ornate finish was a tiered diamond and emerald Serpenti necklace from Bulgari, as well as a set of gleaming diamond stud earrings.
When it came to shoes, Moore strapped into a towering set of platform sandals to complete her outfit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ smooth suede footwear included a peep-toe silhouette with thin buckled ankle straps and rounded counters, as well as thick platform soles. Soaring thin block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the style with a dynamic, height-boosting finish.