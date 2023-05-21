Julianne Moore Gets Chic in Louis Vuitton Blouse, Pants and Hidden Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julianne Moore brought chic style to the Cannes Film Festival photocall for her newest film, “May December.” Alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, Moore stars in the upcoming Todd Haynes drama, where an actress studies a woman with a divisive relationship that she’s set to portray in a film.

Moore arrived to the Palais de Festivals for the occasion with Melton and Portman on Sunday, wearing a full Louis Vuitton outfit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ attire featured a silky black long-sleeved blouse with side buttons, as well as a wide asymmetric white Peter Pan collar. The top was tucked into a set of white trousers covered in Vuitton’s signature debossed monogram for a logo-manic twist, which Moore accented with thin gold huggie earrings.

Julianne Moore attends the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Moores outfit was smoothly finished with a pair of oversized glossy black Vuitton sunglasses, which gave her look a nonchalant finish while cleverly coordinating with Portman and Melton’s own eyewear choices, as well.

(L-R): Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore attend the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Moore’s shoes could not be seen beneath her pants’ long hems. However, the “Maps to the Stars” actress’ hemlines did reveal shoes with smooth black uppers and a thick base — suggesting she donned a pair of coordinating platform-soled sandals or pumps for the occasion, likely finished with a set of stiletto or block heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height.

Julianne Moore attends the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

