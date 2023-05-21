Julianne Moore Gleams in Green Power-Shoulder Dress and Hidden Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julianne Moore gleamed at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of “May December.” Alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, Moore stars in the upcoming Todd Haynes drama, where an actress studies a woman with a divisive relationship that she’s set to portray in a film.

Moore gleamed on the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals for the occasion on Saturday in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, styled by Kate Young. The Oscar-winning actress‘ long-sleeved style featured a deep emerald green hue across a high-necked bodice and draped floor-length skirt, punctuated by two dynamically curved silk shoulder accents for a regal statement.

Julianne Moore attends the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Moore’s outfit was finished with sparkling diamond-covered hoop earrings, as well as smooth waves by hairstylist Halley Brisker using Olaplex products.

(L-R): Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Moore’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely the “Maps to the Stars” actress finished her outfit with a coordinating or complementary set of pointed-toe pumps, platform or stiletto-heeled sandals. All three styles have been frequent go-to’s for Moore over the years for a wide range of appearances and red carpets, making them a likely choice for her Cannes outing.

Julianne Moore attends the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the gallery.