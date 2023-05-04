Julianne Hough Commands Attention in Red Emilio Pucci Dress & Jimmy Choo Heels at ACE Awards 2023

Julianne Hough made a vibrant appearance at the 2023 ACE Awards yesterday in New York.

The “Footloose” actress was clad in a fiery red sleeveless Emilio Pucci dress comprised of a halter-style neckline featuring a wavy lettuce trim, dainty black bow detailing and a daring open back. The fitted bodice transitioned into a flowing skirt with more flouncy fabric detailing.

Julianne Hough attends the 27th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 03, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Much like Hough’s application, long dresses are often worn during formal occasions including red-carpet appearances. The style offers the wearer a romantic and put-together appearance without much effort at all.

Rounding out her look, the “Rock of Ages” star carried a rectangular matching red clutch with crystalized adornments which she wore with an assortment of simple silver jewelry. Hough’s blond tresses were gathered into a messy updo featuring fringy face-framing bangs.

On the footwear front, the Broadway star stepped out in coordinating red pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo. The shoes were constructed of structural suede uppers with knife-like pointed toes, all sat atop equally sharp stiletto heels ranging at around an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Hough a conservative boost.

A closer look at Julianne Hough’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pumps like Hough’s are a popular style for many celebrities. In fact, the pointy footwear has been seen on stars like Bella Hadid, Mia Goth, Gabrielle Union and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, pumps and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

Julianne Hough attends the 27th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 03, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.