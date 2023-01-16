Julia Roberts Gleams in Sequined Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Julia Roberts brought modern elegance with a sparkly twist to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress is nominated this evening for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her leading role in Starz’ historical drama “Gaslit.”

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Roberts posed in a streamlined black gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her sharp piece featured a faintly flared hem and long sleeves. Giving the piece a burst of elegance were seemingly starburst-inspired vertical embellishments on its cuffs and neckline, featuring thin vertical rows of shimmering gold sequins and sparkling scattered crystal embroidery. Small metallic earrings finished Roberts’ ensemble.

Julia Roberts attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Roberts’ dress was complemented with a set of high heels. Though her shoes were hidden by her gown’s long hem, the “Ticket to Paradise” actress‘ pair likely included a pointed-toe pump or platform sandal silhouette. Both styles have become go-to’s for her red carpet and publicity appearances in recent months, making them likely contenders for her Critics’ Choice footwear.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

