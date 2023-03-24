Julia Garner & Husband Mark Foster Bring Date-Night Style to ‘Unstable’ Premiere in Black Shoes

Julia Garner attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Unstable” yesterday alongside her husband and Foster the People’s lead singer Mark Foster. Bother Garner and her partner wore all-black ensembles on the red carpet.

The “Ozark” star was outfitted in an all-black ensemble comprised of a satin black cropped and sleeveless vest featuring a plunging neckline and button closures. On bottom, the thespian sported matching black high-waisted trousers with pleating that gave the pants a tailored look.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster at the premiere of “Unstable” held at the Tudum Theater on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Accessorizing simply, Garner rounded out her look with small gold hoops encrusted with shiny gemstones. As for her hair, the “Inventing Anna” actress opted to keep her short blond tresses down, worn in a shaggy sweeping side part.

On her feet, Garner opted for black strappy sandal heels. Black straps ran across the top of Garner’s feet, intersecting and wrapping around her ankles, securing the style in place. Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Garner included.

A closer look at Julia Garner and Mark Foster’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Foster was clad in a black suit comprised of a blazer jacket and matching trousers. Underneath his jacket, he wore a crisp black button-down with an embossed print. The singer finished the look in black and gold loafers.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster at the premiere of “Unstable” held at the Tudum Theater on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Netflix’s “Unstable” is a comedy show produced by Sara Baggar that follows the story of an introverted man who must save his eccentric biotech entrepreneur father — and his company — from disaster. The show features a star-studded cast including the likes of Rob Lowe, Fred Armisen, Sian Clifford and Rob Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe among others.

