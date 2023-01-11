Julia Garner Thinks Pink in Layered Gucci Dress & Hidden Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Julia Garner popped in pink at the 80th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actress had a special night, as she won the Best Supporting Actress – Television Series category for her work in “Ozark.”

Owning the red carpet, Garner was dressed in a whimsical bright pink Gucci gown and hidden footwear.

Julia Garner at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Garner’s pink-centric ensemble was comprised of a floor-length strappy silhouette with a sweetheart neckline lined with crystals and made out of a voluminous tulle. What followed the bodice was an A-line skirt that was multi-layered, much like a cake, each layer featuring curly hems that created visual and textural interest. Almost every portion of Garner’s gown was embellished with some sort of crystalized detailing.

Related Eddie Murphy's Girlfriend Paige Butcher Models Lacy Black Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Lily James Sees Red in Dramatic Ruffled Versace Dress & Invisible Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

As for accessories, Garner packed an extra shiny punch with a statement-making De Beers diamond necklace and matching dazzling studs. The thespian’s short hair was parted to one side and styled around her features to frame her face.

Julia Garner at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her shoes weren’t really visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, Garner sported what appeared to be metallic silver platform sandal heels. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes.