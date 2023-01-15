Julia Garner Gets Fiery in See-Through Red Minidress & Satin Platforms at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Julia Garner made a scarlet statement at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. This evening, the actress is nominated in two categories: Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” and Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for “Inventing Anna.”

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Garner posed in an asymmetric high-low minidress. The Emmy Award-winning star’s fiery red piece featured a matte bandeau and miniskirt with a high neckline, overlaid with sheer fabric for a sultry spin.

Julia Garner attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Giving Garner’s outfit added modernity was a partially draped bodice that formed a folded-back cape. Her ensemble was complete with glittering diamond jewelry — thin rings, a gold and green-striped Serpenti snake necklace and red and silver clover post earrings — by Bulgari.

When it came to footwear, Garner’s outfit was monochromatically finished with a matching set of platform sandals. The actress’ sky-high set featured thick platforms and thin toe and ankle straps with closed counters — all crafted from deep scarlet satin. The punchy pair was complete with thin rectangular heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, providing Garner with a dynamic height boost to complement her equally dynamic attire.

A closer look at Garner’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

