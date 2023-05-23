Julia Fox Goes Sheer in Shower Curtain-Inspired Coat & Clear Pyramid Heels for ‘The Idol’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julia Fox continued her see-through style streak while attending HBO Max’s “The Idol” premiere after-party during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The model put her innovative fashion sense on full display as she arrived on the red carpet at Palm Beach.

Julia Fox attends “The Idol” premiere after-party at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palm Beach on May 22, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

This time around, Fox donned a full clear plastic ensemble that consisted of an oversized long-sleeve top that had feathery pom poms, plus a pair of baggy coordinating trousers. The “Uncut Gems” actress complemented the shower curtain-inspired outfit with a matching white hat and nipple pasties.

Fox topped the look off with sharp winged eyeshadow and a dramatic dark blue lip. Her brunette tresses were styled straight and she opted against accessories.

Related Cardi B Burts With Color in Sculpted 7-Inch Heels & Emilio Pucci Catsuit at Her Whipshots Summer Party Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Serves Sleek Glamour in Valentino Dress & Pointy Pumps for 'Club Zero' Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Irina Shayk Embraces Sensual Glamour in Gucci Lingerie, Sheer Dress and Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Committing to a monochromatic theme, Fox elevated her wardrobe with a set of clear platform sandals. The PVC silhouette featured a cube-shaped outsole and thick pyramid heel.

Julia Fox attends “The Idol” premiere after-party at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palm Beach on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, Fox proved the versatility of her PVC platform pyramid heels while attending “The Idol” premiere. The “No Sudden Move” star donned a gauzy white gown made of iridescent and plastic-like material.

Designed by Nicolas Jebran, the dress was somewhat see-through, showing off a white fishnet underlay beneath the corseted bodice and voluminous skirt. The piece additionally included a dramatic off-the-shoulder shawl that wrapped around her arms.

Julia Fox attends “The Idol” premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.