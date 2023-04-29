Julia Fox Gives ‘Black Swan’ Energy in a Faux-Feather Corseted Gown and Pumps at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Julia Fox attended the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington D.C.

For the occasion, the “Uncut Gems” muse was giving major “Black Swan” energy with white face paint and graphic eyeliner to match. Fox wore a black strapless gown comprised of a corseted bodice with velvet lace-up closures that transitioned into a faux-feather lined skirt in a voluminous style. The model’s gown was floor-sweeping and dramatic, heavily leaning into Fox’s heavy gothic and grunge-style aesthetics.

Julia Fox attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

Accessorizing her ensemble, Fox sported sheer black gloves with pleather arm cuffs and toted a black mini bag that looked like a button-down shirt sat on a metal hanger. The fashionable figure wore her dark tresses slicked back and out of her face with wet thin strands kept out of her updo in order to frame her face.

Although the “No Sudden Move” star’s footwear wasn’t visible over the hem of her gown, it’s likely she wore a pair of pumps in black to match her dress.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took place at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner celebration celebrates the importance of the First Amendment. Notable guests in attendance at the event include President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Madix and Vice President Kamala Harris among others.

