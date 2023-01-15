Judy Greer Pops in Black & Yellow Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Judy Greer chose a classic silhouette to attend the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet tonight. Styled by Karla Welch, the actress arrived at the ceremony in a Greta Constantine dress.

The “Ant-Man” actress’ black dress draped down to the red carpet and had a yellow asymmetrical ruffle over the hips.

Judy Greer at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Greer’s iconic strawberry locks were blown out and pushed back from her face with the front pieces styled in a sleek mid-part. Her makeup was kept on the natural side save for a bold red old Hollywood-style lip. Greer kept the accessories to a minimum with a pair of mini-gold hoop earrings and a gold, wide-chain David Yurman bracelet.

Although her shoes were hidden due to the hem of the dress, Greer likely donned sandals or pumps with stiletto heels to elevate her outfit.

When it comes to the red carpet, Greer keeps her outfits on the classic side, preferring to stick with neutral colors, feminine silhouettes and high necklines. A similar approach to styling can be seen in the actress’ footwear selections, which range from sleek kitten heels to a classic point-toe point a la Christian Louboutin.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

