Jordana Brewster Goes Back to Black in Crop Top and Paris Texas Heels at CTAOP’s 2023 Block Party

Jordana Brewster was sleekly dressed for the 2023 Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s (CTAOP) annual Block Party event.

While hitting the red carpet at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on Saturday, Brewster posed in a sleek all-black outfit. The “Fast & Furious” star’s ensemble, styled by Katie Bofshever, featured a gauzy black long-sleeved crop top, paired with a silky black Nili Lotan maxi column skirt. The set was layered beneath a matte black leather biker jacket for added edge, which Bofshever complemented with gold curved Tabayer earrings and a black top-handled Tyler Ellis handbag.

Jordana Brewster at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

When it came to footwear, Brewster slipped on a sleek pair of Paris Texas heels to finish her outfit. Her black style featured thin front soles with lightly squared toes, topped by layered front toe straps. Thin stiletto heels completed the pair, and — though they weren’t fully visible — likely totaled 3 to 4 inches in height for a sleek height boost.

During the occasion Brewster notably reunited with her “Fast” co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Sung Kang and Michelle Rodriguez.

Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party raises awareness for actress Charlize Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured an auction that included an Andrew Zimmern dinner and Paris vacation package. Guests included Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Paris Jackson and Vin Diesel, with sponsors including Dior, Universal, Bloomberg and Whispering Angel.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s 2023 Block Party in the gallery.