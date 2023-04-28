Jordan Addison Gets Sharply Suited in Pink Florals & White Sneakers for NFL Draft 2023

Jordan Addison served sharp spring style at the NFL Draft 2023 in Kansas City, Mo., today. The USC Trojans wide receiver was among the many athletes to be introduced during the annual meeting.

For the occasion, Addison donned a pink satin suit. His ensemble included a blazer and coordinating pants. All of the pieces were decorated with floral accents throughout. To take his look up a notch, Addison added white square sunglasses that featured the word “Angels” on one side and an oversized blinged-out diamond chain and watch.

Jordan Addison is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. CREDIT: Getty Images

Addison complemented his wardrobe with a white button-down shirt and matching bow tie that included the same floral print as his suit.

When it came down to the shoes, Addison completed his look with white sneakers. The classic silhouette included a round toe, a black accent at the front and a chunky outsole.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.

