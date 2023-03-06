Jodie Turner-Smith Takes Flight in Feathered Dress and Crystal Sandals at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith is always one to embrace dramatic glamour — which she proved yet again at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

Turner-Smith hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a pale rose-pink Elie Saab couture dress. The “White Noise” star’s long-sleeved piece featured a sheer base with a plunging choker-topped neckline, accented with embroidered crystals, lattice beading and diamond-patterned cutout sleeves. A flared tufted skirt, trimmed in light mauve, pink and blue feathers that matched its bodice and cuffs, smoothly completed Turner-Smith’s ballerina-worthy ensemble.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stylists Wayman and Micah amplified the actress’ glamour for the occasion with layered rings and small stud and front-back earrings from Anita Ko.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Turner-Smith strapped into a pair of pale pink sandals from Flor de Maria to complete her outfit with a fairytale finish. The “After Yang” actress’ $395 Alexandria style included smooth leather uppers with pointed soles, as well as sleek 4-inch stiletto heels. The set’s true glamour, however, came from its thin clear PVC toe, slingback and ankle straps, which were all frosted with small pink crystals. The style added an enchanting base to Turner-Smith’s ensemble, while still being able to make a statement on their own.

Flor de Maria’s Alexandria sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Flor de Maria

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

