Jill Biden Holds Court in Gold Floral Dress to Present Song of the Year at Grammy Awards 2023

Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight, announcing the winner for Song of the Year: “Just Like That,” by blues musician Bonnie Raitt.

The first lady of the United States arrived onstage in a sparkling gold gown. Her floor-length attire featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a sheer base and long sleeves, overlaid with large blooming leaves crafted from shimmering gold and black sequins. Gold drop earrings elegantly finished her ensemble.

Jill Biden announces “Song of the Year” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jill Biden announces “Song of the Year” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to footwear, Biden likely finished her attire with a set of matching pointed-toe pumps with thin stiletto heels. Though the style couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s long hem, it’s been a longtime go-to style for the first lady in a wide range of colors, textures and brands over the years.

Jill Biden announces “Song of the Year” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2023 in the gallery.