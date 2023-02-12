Jessie J Boosts Her Baby Bump with Red Lace Crop Top, Leggings and Le Silla Stilettos at BRIT Awards 2023

Jessie J brought a dynamic take to maternity style for the BRIT Awards 2023. The moment followed the singer revealing her child as a baby boy on Instagram shortly before the awards, according to Billboard.

While arriving to the occasion at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night — her first time at the BRITS in ten years, in fact — Jessie J matched the red carpet in a head-to-toe scarlet ensemble with a fashionable pregnancy twist. The “Who You Are” musician was outfitted by stylist Madeleine Bowden in a matching long-sleeved crop top and leggings by Brielle, crafted from floral-patterned lace for a romantic effect. Added whimsy came from a matching Selezza London coat, crafted with layers of frothy pleated tulle ruffles.

Jessie J attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Hammered gold Jill Hopkins Jewellery hoop earrings and a gleaming beaded Mae Cassidy clutch brought a dash of edge to Jessie J’s ensemble. Her outfit noticeably continued the rising maternity fashion bar of embracing one’s personal style to its fullest while pregnant, kickstarted by stars including Rihanna, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen and Nicky Hilton.

Jessie J attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jessie J’s shoes were equally sleek — and created a head-to-toe monochrome moment. Hailing from Le Silla, her $403 (previously $673) Eva pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette crafted from smooth red leather. Thin 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with a slick finish, simultaneously providing the “I Want Love” singer with a sharp height boost as well.

A closer look at Jessie J’s Le Silla pumps. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Le Silla’s Eva pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Le Silla

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

