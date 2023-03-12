×
Jessica Chastain Serves Old Hollywood Glamour at Oscars in Gucci Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

By Amina Ayoud
Although they weren’t visible, Chastain likely elevated her look with a pair of sandals or pumps. When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Molly’s Game” actress tends to gravitate toward more classic styles. Over the past few months, she’s worn styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Burberry, Christian Louboutin and more. She can often be found donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals and embroidery, or in this case, metallic shades.

Jessica Chastain at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

