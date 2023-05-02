Jessica Chastain Debuts Bleach Blond Hair in Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Black Gucci Dress

Jessica Chastain paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with her look at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York tonight.
Chastain’s shoe style is sleek and glamorous. For special occasions, the entertainer often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
