Jessica Chastain Debuts Bleach Blond Hair in Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Black Gucci Dress

Jessica Chastain paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with her look at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York tonight.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” actress was clad in a jet-black Gucci dress made of velvet and tulle materials. The garment was comprised of a strapless and fitted tulle bodice that transitioned into a sleek velvet waistline. The skirt of Chastain’s dress swept the floor and was crafted out of layers upon layers of black sheet tulle separated by sheer tulle paneling.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Accompanying her dress, the “Interstellar” star wore large black sunglasses, which she kept on for pictures, paying homage to Chanel’s former creative director’s iconic look, worn with sheer black gloves and shiny jewelry. Chastain wore her striking newfound bleach blond locks down, the change also promoted by the gala’s theme.

As for footwear, Chastain’s could not be seen, however, it is likely she wore a pair of matching black Gucci heels.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Chastain’s shoe style is sleek and glamorous. For special occasions, the entertainer often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.