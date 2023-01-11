Jessica Chastain Commands Attention in Crystal Spiderweb Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Jessica Chastain brought sheer glamour at the 2023 Golden Globes. The actress is nominated this evening for the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie for her role in “George and Tammy.”

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the Oscar-winning star wore a tailored Oscar de la Renta gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim-designed piece featured a pale sheer tulle construction with a curved strapless bodice, embellished with a spread caged lining of silver crystals.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Aside from a sparkling cocktail ring, Chastain wore no accessories, allowing her intricate gown to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Chastain’s heels were not visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely she wore a matching or complementary set of heeled sandals, similar to her past awards show red carpet look — yet again allowing her dress’ details to shine.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

