Jessica Chastain Shines in Plunging Beaded Zuhair Murad Dress & Heels at Chaplin Award Gala 2023

Jessica Chastain served spring-worthy style at the Chaplin Award Gala 2023 in New York on Monday. The award-winning actress attended the event to support Viola Davis, who was presented with the 48th Chaplin Award.

Chastain looked stunning for the occasion held at Alice Truly Hall’s Lincoln Center. The “Good Nurse” star arrived wearing a black beaded gown from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 couture collection. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline, sequin graphic accents and a dramatic, flowy skirt.

Jessica Chastain attends the Chaplin Award Gala held at Alice Tully Hall’s Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Jessica Chastain attends the Chaplin Award Gala held at Alice Tully Hall’s Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

As for glam, Chastain parted her ginger tresses in the middle and styled it in loose waves. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, “The Help” actress opted for minimal accessories and rounded out her look with a matte pink pout.

Chastain’s footwear was not visible, however, it is likely that she completed her look with platforms, sandals or pumps. When it comes to footwear, the entertainer’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. For red carpet events, Chastain tends to gravitate towards luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty style is more casual and relaxed, featuring neutral loafers and flats — as well as Nike and New Balance sneakers. In the fashion world, she has also become a campaign star, brand and fragrance ambassador for Saint Laurent, Prada and Ralph Lauren, as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Piaget.

(L-R) Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain at the Chaplin Award Gala held at Alice Tully Hall’s Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

The Chaplin Award Gala is the most significant fundraising event, helping to support the organization’s ongoing work to enhance the awareness, accessibility and understanding of the art of cinema. This year’s ceremony was held at Alice Truly Hall’s Lincoln Center and presented honoree Viola Davis with the 48th Chaplin Award.

