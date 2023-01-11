Jerrod Carmichael Thinks Pink in Pastels & Loafers to Host Golden Globes 2023

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was thinking pink while hosting the 2023 Golden Globes.

While speaking onstage at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “On the Count of Three” star wore a multi-toned pink outfit. His ensemble included a sheer bubblegum-pink top, layered beneath a pale blush satin blazer and complementary matte trousers. The attire brought a tonal take to “Barbiecore” style while remaining elegant and whimsical for the occasion.

Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Carmichael opted to slip on a pair of light-toned loafers for the occasion. His flat-soled penny-like style appeared to feature suede uppers in a light pink or white tone, complementing the light hues of his outfit while hosting onstage.

A closer look at Carmichael’s loafers. CREDIT: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

