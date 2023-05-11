Jennifer Lopez Has a Red Carpet Date Night With Ben Affleck in Sparkling Bralette, Skirt Suit & Clear Platforms at ‘The Mother’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez leaned into neutrals — with her own glamorous twist — for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, “The Mother.”

While on the red carpet at Westwood Village in Los Angeles with husband Ben Affleck, Lopez posed in a latte-hued outfit.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, her custom Brunello Cucinelli ensemble — appearing to take inspiration from a classic skirt suit — featured a pale beige lapeled blazer coat accented with tortoiseshell buttons, layered atop a plunging matching bralette and maxi skirt.

Jennifer Lopez attends “The Mother” Los Angeles premiere at Westwood Village in Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix

The dynamic attire was given an edge, however, with a coating of allover transparent sequins that caught the light as Lopez walked down the carpet.

Zangardi and Haenn further elevated Lopez’s set with her signature flair, pairing the Cucinelli trio with a matching smooth satin Tyler Ellis clutch and abstract gold and diamond hoop earrings by Fernando Jorge.

Affleck complemented Lopez as well, posing next to her in a black three-piece suit, white collared shirt and dark brown leather lace-up dress shoes.

(L-R): Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles premiere at Westwood Village in Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to footwear, Lopez’s heels were hidden beneath her long Cucinelli skirt. However, a faint peek revealed her to be wearing shoes with rounded toes and clear platforms.

It’s highly likely the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer‘s set included was finished with block heels for a sharp height boost.

Jennifer Lopez attends “The Mother” Los Angeles premiere at Westwood Village in Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Outside of stylish shoes, the innovative star has also established herself in the shoe world, launching a footwear collection in collaboration with Revolve in March.

Netflix’s “The Mother,” which Lopez stars in alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal, debuts on the streaming service on May 12.

PHOTOS: Discover Jennifer Lopez’s tour style for “The Mother“ in the gallery.