Jennifer Lopez Makes Striking Arrival in Glittering Sheer Valentino Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre yesterday in Hollywood, Calif. The star stepped out in a glittering Valentino gown with sky-high heels to match.

Lopez’s gown comprised of long sleeves and a mock neckline, all made out of a sheer fabric covered with rhinestones.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Beneath the see-through fabric sat a bright yellow bow, adding a pop of color. Lopez accessorized with a bright yellow pillbox clutch to match the bow around her waist.

Also in attendance was Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck who appeared to be wearing a suit underneath a long black wool coat. The “Fargo” actor also sported black dress shoes.

Related Todd & Julie Chrisley's Daughter Savannah's Style Evolution Features Sheer Statements, Vibrant Color & Soaring Sandals Miss Universe 2023 R'Bonney Gabriel Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Rhinestoned Trousers on Top of the Empire State Building Emma Roberts Soars in $78 Towering Platform Heels & Cheerful Checks for 'Maybe I Do' Press

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of sparkling platform heels that added a major boost to the 53-year-old’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 6 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Aliia Roza / SplashNews.com

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

PHOTOS: See some of Jennifer Lopez’s best street style looks over the years.