Jennifer Lopez Commands the Red Carpet in Daring Ralph Lauren Dress With 6-Inch Heels at Met Gala 2023

Jennifer Lopez served bold glamour while in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala held tonight in New York.

The “On The Floor” songstress was clad in a Ralph Lauren gown that thoroughly embodied the theme for the night. Lopez’s look was comprised of a daring black twisted halter-style bodice adorned with a gathered tuft of black faux feathers that transitioned into a silky and floor-sweeping pastel pink skirt.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

The back of Lopez’s look was low cut, featuring a diamond-shaped cutout and velvety bow detailing that trailed far behind her as she traversed the carpet.

Finishing off her ensemble, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer styled a black sculptural fascinator atop her head with a mesh veil that eclipsed her features worn with a rectangular pastel pink clutch.

On the footwear front, the hitmaker opted for a sky-high boost, stepping out in black platform sandal heels. The shoes featured crystalized straps and platform soles set on top of 5 to 6-inch block heels.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

A Met Gala veteran, Lopez has made 12 appearances at the star-studded event throughout her career. While the multi-hyphenate skipped last year, she commanded attention in 2021 wearing Ralph Lauren and affordable DSW heels. The hitmaker has long been a fan of soaring platform heels and this year, she launched a new shoe line exclusively with Revolve. J-Lo has also served as an ambassador for Coach, Versace and Guess. In 2019, she was the recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Icon Award.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

