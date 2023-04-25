Jennifer Lawrence Upgrades Versace Minidress With Pink Bow Pumps at CinemaCon 2023

Jennifer Lawrence brought sleek style to the red carpet while promoting her upcoming film “No Hard Feelings” at Sony Picture’s presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The comedy, which stars Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman and Matthew Broderick, premieres on June 23.

Lawrence arrived at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday night for the occasion, wearing a sleek Versace outfit. The Oscar-winning star’s ensemble, hailing from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, featured a black minidress crafted from a double chenille structural knit. Her piece was finished with padded shoulders for a powerful effect, and further streamlined when paired with sheer black tights.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The actress’ Donatella Versace-designed attire was finished with a sparkling ring, as well as a new bold Versace accessory: a sparkling statement necklace shaped with large crystal flowers. The jewelry trend, often featuring large layered and sculpted baubles to create a neckline statement, was most popular in the early 2010s.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lawrence’s outfit was complete with a pair of Versace pumps. Her light pink style, also from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, featured smooth glossy patent leather pointed-toe uppers and closed counters. For a whimsical touch, each toe was topped with a gleaming Medusa medallion in the center of a wide pink silk bow. The feminine style was finished with a set of thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height to bring Lawrence a sleek boost of elevation.

A closer look at Lawrence’s Versace pumps. CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico. Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Adidas, Reebok, Nike and Dior.

