Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Red Carpet Rules in Shocking Shoes and A Dior Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

By Aaron Royce
“May December” Red Carpet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
“The Zone Of Interest” Red Carpet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
“The Zone Of Interest” Red Carpet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
“The Zone Of Interest” Red Carpet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Jennifer Lawrence made a rebellious statement against red carpet protocols in her latest Cannes Film Festival appearance.

While hitting the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals on Sunday for the premiere of French film “Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall),” Lawrence arrived in a sweeping red silk Dior gown. The Oscar-winning actress‘ custom couture dress featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded bodice and flowing flared skirt — instantly reminiscent of her famous red Calvin Klein dress from the 2011 Oscars.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023.
CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi paired the piece with a matching draped shrug, as well as a curved swirling diamond collar necklace for added glamour.

However, where footwear was concerned, Lawrence opted to ditch formality entirely for a different shoe choice. Rather than wear stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals — like the gleaming gold set she donned for the “Bread And Roses” photocall earlier in the Festival — the “Hunger Games” star simply slipped on a pair of black rubber flip flops.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023.
CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Her shoe choice featured thin flat soles topped by thong-style slip-on straps, eschewing formal glamour for unabashed practicality. The unexpected style furthered Lawrence’s renowned humor and relatability, while making a statement that comfort should be prioritized when needed — even on the Cannes red carpet.

A closer look at Lawrence’s flip flops.
CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

