Jennifer Lawrence Glows in Crochet Dress and Embellished Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Jennifer Lawrence was elegantly outfitted for her latest Cannes Film Festival appearance. The actress made an appearance at the festival in Cannes France while promoting her upcoming film “Bread and Roses” — a documentary highlighting the lives of three Afghan women, which she produced.

While hitting the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals on Sunday, Lawrence made an ethereal entrance in a draped cream gown. The Oscar-winning actress‘ pearly dress featured a sleeveless silhouette and long skirt, further elevated by a sheer base layer and interlocking rows of delicately embellished crochet. When paired with Lawrence’s nonchalant updo and minimalist makeup, the piece created a natural glowing effect.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Bread And Roses” photocall during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The piece was finished with a hint of bohemian romance from a plunging low-cut back, revealing scrunched silk straps and a matching bodice cinched by a thin bow.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Bread And Roses” photocall during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The “American Hustle” star’s attire was glamorously complemented by a silver watch-chain bracelet, as well as gold and black enamel teardrop earrings set with gleaming diamonds. Similar jewelry texture mixing has risen in popularity in recent months, seen in new collections from Missoma London, Bon Bon Whims Club and The Last Line.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Bread And Roses” photocall during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lawrence’s outfit was finished with a set of metallic gold sandals. The “Hunger Games” star’s set featured thin mirrored soles and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing a sleek counterpart to her minimalist ensemble. The set was finished with thin layered gold toe straps and matching ankle straps, each lined in small flat crystals for a dash of enchanting glamour.

A closer look at Lawrence’s sandals. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

