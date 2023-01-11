Jennifer Hudson Glows in Mirrored Gold Dress & Pointy Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Jennifer Hudson brought glittering gold glamour to the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. tonight. The talk-show host and singer appeared onstage to present Ke Huy Quan with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in the film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Hudson looked stunning for the star-studded ceremony. The EGOT Award winner donned a gold mirror-embellished gown. The gorgeous piece featured a high open mock neckline, plunging V-neckline, short round sleeves and a fitted bodice.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci

The “Dreamgirls” actress accessorized her look with dangling gold earrings and thin bangle bracelets. For glam, Hudson went with a soft brown smokey eye and a neutral matte pout. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and added sharp black pointy nails.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Spotlight” musician completed her outfit with sharp pointy heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath Hudson’s dress and seemingly included a triangular pointed toe. For footwear, Hudson tends to gravitate towards statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

