Jennifer Hudson Shines in Silver Dress for Whitney Houston Tribute at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Jennifer Hudson brought statement glamour to the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Hudson herself.

Hudson hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night with legendary record producer Clive Davis, wearing a shimmering silver gown. The EGOT-winning star’s ensemble featured a strapless silhouette with a split neckline and thigh-high slit, coated in allover sequins. Diamond bracelets on each wrist, as well as a diamond-studded gold bangle and matching stud earrings, smoothly completed her ensemble with a bejeweled finish.

Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson and Clive Davis attend the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hudson appeared to finish her outfit with a matching set of silver pumps. Though their pointed toes could only faintly be seen beneath the “Jennifer Hudson Show” host’s hemline, the style certainly included a metallic texture that smoothly formed a head-to-toe statement.

Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hudson’s statement outfit could also be seen onstage during her powerful performance at the Gala: a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All,” an emotional tribute to the late musician.

Jennifer Hudson performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover Jennifer Hudson and more stars in diamonds in the gallery.